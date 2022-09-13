Brendan Fraser Comments on Batgirl Film Cancellation

We're still intensely bitter that there's a (mostly) complete Batgirl film that has been reduced to merely collecting dust on a shelf in the pits of Warner Bros. without any chance of getting the initial 2022 reveal that fans anticipated. Not only would the film be the first chance for the beloved Barbara Gordon to get her well-earned solo project, but the film also promised the return of the irreplaceable Michael Keaton as Batman, along with the appearance of Brendan Fraser depicting the villainous character Garfield Lynns, (aka Firefly).

In a new interview with Variety, the celebrated actor was asked about his take on the film's cancellation. He addressed the filmmakers and executives, as well as the poised leading lady Leslie Grace. Fraser explains, "Well, stop talking about it because Gunnar Weidenfels does not want people thinking about this. That's what I read," Fraser told the publication and later added, "It's disappointing. The fans really wanted to see this film made. I was there — Leslie Grace is a dynamo. She's like a power q-tip. She just goes for it. She looks great in the outfit. The movie itself was shot and conceived for a smaller screen. In this age that we've come out of now, between streaming service vs. theatrical, it wound up being the canary in the coal mine. So, what can we learn from this? Work with trusted filmmakers."

With every comment that surfaces from the cast and crew, the disappointment from all involved (aside from Discovery) leaves us feeling a little confused about what creative choices are being made since The Flash is still on the docket with a lot of deeper-rooted issues to overcome ahead of release… But by all means, cancel the non-controversial project that fans are actually excited about, right?!

Do you think that there's any chance Batgirl will get an unexpected streaming release for HBO Max down the line?