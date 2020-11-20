Christopher Nolan Is Happy He Made His Batman Films When He Did

Christopher Nolan's Batman Trilogy ended eight years ago and is still hotly debated to this day. I personally stand firm that the only one that holds up from beginning to end is Batman Begins, but I know I am in the minority on that one. During a recent virtual chat promoting the new Tim Shore book The Nolan Variations on 92Y, he talked a bit about his line of thinking on his Dark Knight films and how glad he is he got the three films made before superhero films became "engines of commerce" for the movie studios. Read what he had to say below.

Nolan's Batman Trilogy Isn't The Standard Anymore

"It was the right moment in time for the telling of the story I wanted to do," Nolan said. "The origin story for Batman had never been addressed in film or fully in the comics. There wasn't a particular or exact thing we had to follow. There was a gap in movie history. Superman had a very definitive telling with Christopher Reeve and Richard Donner. The version of that with Batman had never been told. We were looking at this telling of an extraordinary figure in an ordinary world."He continued on, "The other advantage we had was back then you could take more time between sequels. When we did 'Batman Begins,' we didn't know we'd do one, and it took three years to do it and then four years before the next one. We had the luxury of time. It didn't feel like a machine, an engine of commerce for the studio. As the genre becomes so successful, those pressures become greater and greater. It was the right time."

Christopher Nolan's latest film Tenet hits 4K Blu-ray and digital streaming on December 15th.