Trailer For DC Animated Film Batman: Death In The Family Debuts

A new DC animated film is on the way, this one with a twist. Batman: Death in the Family will tell the iconic story of when The Joker beat Jason Todd to death with a crowbar, but like real life, you will have the chance to save him. The blu-ray will include interactive elements to the story, not unlike Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Depending on your choices, the storyline will play out in multiple ways, leading to multiple endings. It is a neat idea, and the storyline is a perfect choice to try something like this with. The voice cast will include Bruce Greenwood, Vincent Martella, John DiMaggio, Zehra Fazal, and Gary Cole. You can watch the trailer for Batman: Death in the Family down below.

Batman: Death In The Family Blu-ray Details

"Anchoring the compilation of shorts is Batman: Death in the Family, WBHE's first-ever venture into interactive storytelling that allows fans to choose where the story goes through an innovative navigation guided by the viewer's remote control. Central to the extended-length short is an adaptation of "Batman: A Death in the Family," the 1988 landmark DC event where fans voted by telephone to determine the story's ending. The interactive Blu-ray presentation offers many different ways for viewers to tell the Batman: Death in the Family story, with numerous twists and turns in the middle, and several possible endings.

The choices along the way put greater weight on the viewers' decisions and result in even stronger stories. Produced, directed, and written by Brandon Vietti, Batman: Death in the Family offers an inventive take on the long-demanded story. In the new animated presentation, the infamous murder of Batman protégé Jason Todd will be undone, and the destinies of Batman, Robin, and The Joker will play out in shocking new ways as viewers make multiple choices to control the story. And while Batman: Under the Red Hood provides a baseline, the story also branches in new directions and features several characters previously unseen in the original film."