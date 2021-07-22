Battle Of The Planets Film Snags Fast 9 Writer For Script Duties

Battle of the Planets is suiting up a new crew member. The Russo Brothers have tapped Daniel Casey to write the script for a new adaptation of mega-popular anime series. This is a franchise set-up, with The Russo's planning a big future for the property at their AGBO production house. AGBO and Casey will work with Tatsunoko, the iconic, original anime series creators, on concepts to explore and expand the IP in-depth. This is an exciting announcement for fans of the anime, as not a lot has come out since the initial announcement in 2019. Deadline had the news of the hire.

Battle Of The Planets Could Really Kick-Ass

"Known as Gatchaman in Japan, Battle of the Planets was the most successful anime series in the U.S. during the late 1970s, broadcast nationally during after-school hours. It was one of the few sci-fi cartoons during that era and introduced many American teens and young adults to the world of Japanese animation. The series followed five young orphans who are trained from a young age to form an elite, intergalactic team known as G-Force, swearing to protect Earth and its allies from otherworldly invading forces."

Joe and Anthony Russo said this about the hire for Battle of the Planets: "We are thrilled to be working with a collaborator of Dan's caliber on this beloved property. His passion, attention to detail, and thirst for innovation will no doubt delight fans of the IP while making a thoughtful introduction for newcomers. He is a pioneer at heart and the perfect partner as we set out to lay the foundation of a universe which will engage audiences on a meaningful level and across the media landscape."

All in on this one. With the might of The Russo's behind it, this could become a juggernaut. While I need to brush up on the anime, the comics and such I have read are huge standouts, and I re-read them every couple of years. I especially like the Thundercats crossover, but that is probably wishful thinking…

More as we find it out.