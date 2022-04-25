BC Exclusive: Check Out The New Comedy Short The Coupon

"A woman finds herself embroiled in a Kafkaesque legal nightmare when her husband gives away the cutesy romantic coupon she made for him to a stranger, and that stranger shows up on her doorstep demanding she honor it." The short is an official selection of the Florida Film Festival 2022 and the St. Louis International Film Festival from last year, and as well as Seay, Cohen, and Harrington, The Coupon stars Reggie Watkins, Cher Ferreyra, and LeShay N. Tomlinson. Below you can also see the film's poster and some images as well.

Fans of Black Mirror will eat this up. I am all for as many of these as they want to make, and The Coupon had my wife and I rolling. Who knew love coupons could be a legally binding contract? Also, Harrington is chilling. That man is going to haunt my dreams for the next couple weeks for sure.

Laura Seay's previous director credits include The Baldwin Archives, RVCA, Speak, and Breville, all of which you can find more info on here.