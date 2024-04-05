Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: beau willimon, james mangold, star wars: dawn of the jedi

Beau Willimon To Co-Write James Mangold's Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi

Beau Willimon, who has worked on Andor and House of Cards, will co-write the script of James Mangold's Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi.

Article Summary Beau Willimon joins James Mangold to co-write Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi.

The film explores the origins of the Force, akin to a Biblical epic.

Star Wars returns to theaters with The Mandalorian & Grogu in 2026.

Other projects by Favreau, Filoni, Waititi, and Levy are progressing.

Back at the Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that three different directors were making three different Star Wars films, and all three were set to explore different time periods of the galaxy, far, far away. One of those projects is set to be directed by James Mangold, who was coming off Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, so it was clear that he and Lucasfilm must have worked well together. At the time, Mangold talked about coming onto the project and said, "When I first started talking to Kathy [Kennedy] about doing one of these pictures, what occurred to me was thinking about what kind of genre of movie within Star Wars I wanted to do. And I thought about a Biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments, about the dawning of the Force. Where did the Force come from, when did we discover it, when did we learn how to use it?" We haven't heard anything since then, but Star Wars on the big screen seems to have gotten a real kick in the pants in 2024 because today. We have a release date for one film, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Beau Willimon has signed to co-write Mangold's Star Wars film, which has a working title of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi.

Those of us who have the correct opinion about Star Wars TV shows and agree that Andor is the best [because it is] should recognize Willimon's name as he wrote three episodes of the show in 2022. The episodes are eight, nine, and ten, with ten being regarded as the high point in a series that slapped so hard it left a handprint. He also worked on Mary Queen of Scots and House of Cards. It sounds like the plan is for Mangold to start actively working on this film when he wraps his work on A Complete Unknown.

This is some of the first movement we've seen on one of the Star Wars projects that were announced last year in quite a while. The Mandalorian & Grogu, set to be directed by Jon Favreau, just snagged a release date and will be the return of Star Wars to the big screen on May 22, 2026. It seemed like Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's film that is bringing back Daisy Ridley was going to be the first to get off of the ground, but Ridley has spent most of this year repeating that she has yet to even see a script. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all television shows, so those seasons must come out first. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase. Shawn Levy is in deep in Deadpool 3 post-production and Stranger Things. So we'll have to see which film gets off of the ground after The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!