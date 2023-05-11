Beetlejuice 2: Monica Bellucci Is In Talks To Join The Cast After snagging a September 6, 2024 release date the other day, Monica Bellucci is reportedly in talks to join the cast.

At one point, during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon, a whole bunch of logos for movies that were coming out well after 2023 were shown. This is very common and sometimes can be a soft launch for movies that are 90% greenlit, but they are just waiting for the ink to dry on the final contract. Two of the films that showed up included a fourth entry in The Conjuring franchise and a sequel to Beetlejuice. There have been false starts for a Beetlejuice 2 for years, but it seems that this might not be one of those. On May 9th, it was announced that Beetlejuice 2 has snagged a September 6, 2024, release date. Michael Keaton is set to return to the title role, new goth queen Jenna Ortega has been cast as the daughter of Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder in the 1988 original, and Justin Theroux had also joined the cast in an unknown role.

Now we are getting some more details for Beetlejuice 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monica Bellucci is in talks to join the cast, reportedly as Beetlejuice's wife. We also know that Tim Burton is returning to direct, and Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara are also set to return as well.

The date that Warner Bros gave Beetlejuice 2 is interesting in that September 6, 2024, is the same day Blade is set to come out with Marvel. However, that movie had its pre-production shut down due to the writer's strike. Both films will need time to do post-production, and there is no telling who will be willing to cross the picket line for Beetlejuice 2. Both films are set to open the same day and are rapidly approaching the point of no return when it comes to starting production and having enough time to finish. Let's hope studios start paying the writers fairly sooner rather than later, for everyone's sake.