Talk To Me X Online Ceramics Collection Now On A24 Shop

Talk To Me is in theaters now, and to celebrate A24 has a new collaboration out with Online Ceramics in their shop to pick up.

Talk To Me opens today in theaters, and it is fantastic. Naturally, A24 is all over merch for the film, as a new collection/collaboration with Online Ceramics can now be found in their online shop. Shirts, hats, sweatshirts, there is something for everyone to rep this is bound to be a horror classic, and everything has a real '90s vibe to it that I really dig. Multiple colors are available on most of it as well. Now let's hope that the hand is available at some point, though I doubt I would ever try it…Check out the some of the collection below and go here to pick it up and see everything offered.

Talk To Me Merch SHould Sell Fast

"When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. A24 is the global entertainment company behind the Emmy-winning series Euphoria starring Zendaya, Golden Globe-winning series Ramy, and such award-winning films as Minari, Moonlight, Lady Bird, Midsommar, Amy, Uncut Gems, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Upcoming television projects include The Sympathizer, a limited series from Park Chan-Wook starring Robert Downey Jr., Underrated, a doc series with Steph Curry, and Beef starring Academy-Award nominee Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

This is my favorite release from the studio since Hereditary, so I have plans to support this film in any way I possibly can. It helps that these Talk To Me shirts go hard, and I especially like those shorts. I'm telling you, though, sell that hand, and it is game over. Do it, A24. Give it to us. We won't hold you responsible for what we do with it.

