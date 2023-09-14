Posted in: Film Festival, Movies | Tagged: Beyond Fest 2023, james cameron, NEON, toxic avenger
Beyond Fest 2023 Announces Full Festival Line-Up
Here is the full festival line-up for Beyond Fest 2023 featuring a screening of The Abyss with James Cameron and tons of premieres.
Beyond Fest 2023 is going down September 26th- October 10th in LA and will feature over 50 screenings, including world premieres, in-person screenings with some big names, and more. Highlights include a 4K screening of The Abyss with James Cameron in attendance, Malcolm McDowell in person for a screening of Caligula: The Ultimate Cut, the NC-17 version of David Cronenberg's film Crash, Guillermo del Toro presenting a 10th-anniversary screening of Pacific Rim, and advance screenings of anticipated films like Totally Killer, The Creator, Toxic Avenger, and Where Evil Lurks. "55 movies across 15 days adds up to a true celebration of the theatrical experience – the very mission at the heart of the American Cinematheque," said American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative Grant Moninger. "It is an honor to give back to the incredible film-loving community that supports us year round and the city that was literally built by Cinema."
Beyond Fest 2023: The Line-Up
Beyond Fest 2023 REGENCY VILLAGE THEATRE
The Abyss: Special Edition
Special Screening
Director: James Cameron
Country: United States
Runtime: 171 minutes
1989
GUESTS: With Director James Cameron In Attendance
Beyond Fest 2023 AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON
THE CREATOR
Special Screening
Director: Gareth Edwards
Country: United States
Runtime: 133 minutes
2023
KILL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
Country: India
Runtime: 115 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat in attendance
THE ROYAL HOTEL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kitty Green
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
2023
CRASH – NC-17 Cut
Special Screening
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
1996
GUESTS: With virtual intro by podcaster Karina Longworth
MANHUNTER
Special Screening
Director: Michael Mann
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
1986
GUESTS: With Director Michael Mann in attendance
CALIGULA: THE ULTIMATE CUT
Special Screening
Principal Photography: Tinto Brass
Country: United States, Italy
Runtime: 173 minutes
1979
GUESTS: With actor Malcolm McDowell and archivist/author Thomas Negovan, moderated by critic/historian Stephen Farber
ROCK'N'ROLL HIGH SCHOOL
Special Screening
Director: Allan Arkush, Joe Dante
Country: United States
Runtime: 93 minutes
1979
GUESTS: With Director Allan Arkush in attendance
GRAND THEFT AUTO
Special Screening
Director: Ron Howard
Country: United States
Runtime: 84 minutes
1977
PIRANHA
Special Screening
Director: Joe Dante
Country: United States
Runtime: 94 minutes
1978
GUESTS: With Director Joe Dante in attendance
THE RAVEN
Special Screening
Director: Roger Corman
Country: United States
Runtime: 86 minutes
1963
GUESTS: With Director Roger Corman in attendance
THE TOXIC AVENGER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Macon Blair
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Macon Blair in attendance
WHEN EVIL LURKS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Demián Rugna
Country: Argentina
Runtime: 99 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Demián Rugna in attendance
V/H/S 85
West Coast Premiere
Director: David Bruckner, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, Mike Nelson, & Scott Derrickson
Country: United States
Runtime: 110 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Directors Scott Derrickson, David Bruckner, Natasha Kermani, Gigi Saul Guerrero in attendance
ADAM CHAPLIN
Extended version – Theatrical Premiere
Director(s): Emanuele De Santi, Giulio De Santi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 94 minutes
2011
ANATOMY OF A FALL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Justine Triet
Country: France
Runtime: 151 minutes
2023
FOE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Garth Davis
Country: Australia
Runtime: 110 minutes
2023
TOTALLY KILLER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Nahnatchka Khan
Country: United States
Runtime: 106 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Nahnatchka Khan in attendance
SUITABLE FLESH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Joe Lynch
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Joe Lynch in attendance
CEMETERY MAN
4K Restoration – World Premiere
Director: Michele Soavi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 105 minutes
1994
ALL OF US STRANGERS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Andrew Haigh
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 105 minutes
2023
TRUE ROMANCE
Special Screening – Hosted by Rucking Fotten
Director: Tony Scott
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
1993
IRON GIANT
Special Screening
Director: Brad Bird
Country: United States
Runtime: 86 minutes
1999
GUESTS: With Director Brad Bird in attendance
PACIFIC RIM
Special Screening
Director: Guillermo Del Toro
Country: United States
Runtime: 131 minutes
2013
GUESTS: With Director Guillermo Del Toro in attendance
THE RAID: REDEMPTION
4K Restoration – North American Premiere
Director: Gareth Evans
Country: Indonesia
Runtime: 101 minutes
2011
FINAL DESTINATION
Special Screening
Director: James Wong
Country: United States
Runtime: 98 minutes
2000
GUESTS: With Jeffrey Reddick in attendance
WELCOME SPACE BROTHERS
World Premiere
Director: Jodi Wille
Country: United States
Runtime: 101
2023
GUESTS: Director Jodi Wille with moderator Daniel Noah and special Unarian guests in attendance
IT'S A WONDERFUL KNIFE
World Premiere
Director: Tyler MacIntyre
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Tyle MacIntyre in attendance
THE WICKER MAN
Special Screening
Director: Robin Hardy
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 96 minutes
1973
GUESTS: With Actor Britt Ekland in attendance
THE CHURCH
4K Restoration – World Premiere
Director: Michele Soavi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 110 minutes
1989
DREAM SCENARIO
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kristoffer Borgli
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
2023
——————————————————————————–
Beyond Fest 2023 at NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3
SPOOKTACULAR!
West Coast Premiere
Director: Quinn Monahan
Country: United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With director Quinn Monahan, Linda Blair, and Kane Hodder, Spencer Charnas, and Spooky World founder David Bertolino in attendance.
MANCUNIAN MAN: THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF CLIFF TWEMLOW
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jake West
Country: United States
Runtime: 124 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Jake West and actor John Saint Ryan in attendance
ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE
West Coast Premiere
Director: David Gregory
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
2023
GUESTS: Director David Gregory and producer/expert Michael Worth in attendance
HISTORY OF EVIL
World Premiere
Director: Bo Mirosseni
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST
North American Premiere
Director: Sean Hogan
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 46 minutes
2023
GUESTS: Director Sean Hogan in Attendance
RAGING GRACE
Special Screening
Director: Paris Zarcilla
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 99 minutes
2023
SO UNREAL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Amanda Kramer
Country: United States
Runtime: 95 minutes
2023
GUESTS: Director Amanda Kramer in attendance
OMEN
U.S. Premiere
Director: BALOJI
Country: Belgium, Netherlands, The Democratic Republic Of The Congo, France, South Africa
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
THE FUNERAL
U.S. Premiere
Director: Orcun Behram
Country: Turkey
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
FEMME
U.S. Premiere
Director: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 99 minutes
2023
HOSTILE DIMENSIONS
North American Premiere
Director: Graham Hughes
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 80 minutes
2023
GUESTS: Director Graham Hughes in attendance
NOWHERE
Special Screening
Director: Gregg Araki
Country: United States, France
Runtime: 78 minutes
1997
GUESTS: Director Gregg Araki in attendance
ALL YOU NEED IS DEATH
World Premiere
Director: Paul Duane
Country: Ireland
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
SLASHERS
New Restoration – World Premiere
Director: Maurice Deveraux
Country: United States
Runtime: 99 minutes
THE CASSANDRA CAT
4K Restoration – US Premiere
Director: Vojtěch Jasný
Country: Poland
Runtime: 101 minutes
1963
MAYHEM!
U.S. Premiere
Director: Xavier Gens
Country: France
Runtime: 96 minutes
2023
NIGHT OF THE HUNTED
World Premiere
Director: Franck Khalfoun
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
Guests: Director Franck Khalfoun in attendance
VINCENT MUST DIE
US Premiere
Director: Stéphan Castang
Country: France
Runtime: 108 minutes
2023
LAST STRAW
North American Premiere
Director: Alan Scott Neal
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
THE BECOMERS
U.S. Premiere
Director: Zach Clark
Country: United States
Runtime: 86 minutes
2023
