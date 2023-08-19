Posted in: Movies, Orion Pictures | Tagged: alex winter, Bill & Ted Face The Music, Bill & Ted's Excellent Advenutre, ed solomon

Bill & Ted: Winter & Solomon's Respond to Trivial Pursuit Reference

Bill & Ted star Alex Winter and writer Ed Solomon respond to the film reference in the popular board game Trivial Pursuit & share advice.

Dave Itzkoff has built a career off of popular culture writing for various outlets like the New York Times, GQ, Vanity Fair, and Wired. He had a rare moment of shame admitting his defeat from his wife in a game of Trivial Pursuit. Posting from social media, he wrote, tagging Bill & Ted franchise star Alex Winter and co-creator Ed Solomon, "[Ed Solomon] [Winter] this is how my wife defeated me at trivial pursuit. Feels disloyal somehow." The question was in the movies category, "What 1989 movie was hyped, 'History is about to be rewritten by two guys who can't spell?'"

The answer is Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. The films also starred Keanu Reeves and were co-written by Chris Matheson, with the latest being 2020's Face the Music, the third film in the franchise and the last one since 1991's Bogus Journey. With impeccable timing, Winter screenshotItzkoff's post, writing, "And yet you still won in the end." The actor and director circled the 69 likes, which is a reference to one of the catchphrases and double entendres the duo makes in "69 Dude!" Solomon wrote, "You know, Dave, these are more than just 'trivial' pursuits; these are tests run by The Committee to determine essential knowledge. You may notice your wife not around as often. She's been recruited. It's okay; she still loves you. We just need her for more important things." The writers lobbed a couple more exchanges at each other.

The first two films also starred the late George Carlin, who played Bill & Ted's time-traveling guide Rufus. The comedian, who passed in 2008, was memorialized in the 2020 Orion Pictures sequel. Also reprising their roles for the third film were William Sadler (Death), Hal Landon Jr (Logan), and Amy Stoch (Missy).

