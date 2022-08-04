Black Adam: Watch The IMAX Preview Right Here And Now

Black Adam was supposed to release in theaters this past weekend, but fate decided it needed to release in October instead. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui, the film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Many are seeing this as some kind of reset button for the DCEU, and after the last couple of days, DC film fans could use a little pick me up. So, feast your eyes on a new IMAX preview for the film, released this afternoon.

Black Adam Has Almost As Many Catchphrases As Stars

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and

imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world." As someone who holds the JSA near and dear to his heart, this is maybe the DC film I am most excited for. Granted, it is hard to get excited about any of them, with the constant delays and other sticky situations they seem to get into trying to get them out, but Black Adam is such an interesting character, and with the members of JSA they are teasing being in this film, I will be there day one for sure.

Speaking of Black Adam, what is everyone's favorite catchphrase from the marketing? I personally like "The world needed a hero. It got Black Adam." Way better than "BORN IN RAGE" or the one that Johnson repeated every five seconds for months, "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change…". At least it is not going to be nicknamed Ha Ha Land like the new Joker sequel will be by everyone.

