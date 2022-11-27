Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wins Third Straight Weekend Box Office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever easily took the crown at the box office over the Thanksgiving holiday, scoring $64 million over the five-day period. That brings its domestic total to $367 million, ahead of the 17-day total of Doctor Strange earlier this year. Worldwide, it stands at $675 million. While not outside the realm of possibility, I feel comfortable in saying that it will not quite pass the $1 billion mark, which leading up to the film's release, seemed almost inevitable. However, Black Panther is still gigantic and will still finish as one of the top five films of the year. Not too shabby.

Disney Wins With Black Panther, Loses With Strange World

Second place behind Black Panther is the latest Disney animated feature, Strange World. Over the five days, it settled for $18.6 million, the worst Thanksgiving opening for a Disney animated film ever. Soundly rejected overseas as well, Disney is expected to lose $100 million on the film. Ouch. Third place went to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with $13.3 million, even more impressive when you take into account that Netflix only put it in less than 700 theaters. Imagine if they had given it a full release…Fourth went to Devotion with $9 million, and rounding out the top five was The Menu, still hanging in there with $5.2 million. Further down the list, cannibal drama Bones and All didn't fare well in its expansion, only making $3.7 million, while Steven Spielberg's latest The Fabelmans really stumbled out of the gate, with $3.4 million.

The Thanksgiving Box Office Top 5:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- $64 million Strange World- $18.6 million Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery- $13.3 million Devotion- $9 million The Menu- $5.2 million

Next week, Black Panther goes up against Hopper as David Harbour brings a little violence to the holidays with the action flick Violent Night. Could that be what takes down Wakanda? I don't think so, but this has been a weird year at the box office, so who knows?