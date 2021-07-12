Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Black Widow Score Plus Pins

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the score to the latest entry in the MCU, Black Widow. The score comes pressed across two 180 gram colored discs, featuring the entire score from composer Lorne Balfe. Also included are liner notes from Balfe and director Cate Shortland. Check it out below.

Mondo's Black Widow Release Details

"Mondo Music, in conjunction with Hollywood Records, is proud to present the premiere vinyl pressing of Lorne Balfe's score to the highly anticipated MARVEL STUDIOS' BLACK WIDOW, available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on Friday, July 9. Lorne Balfe's first MCU score is a force to be reckoned with. He's no stranger to crafting propulsive music for espionage epics (just listen to his masterful score to "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), and his take on "Black Widow" is no exception. Balfe blends Russian choirs and soloists with delicate and haunting piano and acoustic guitar, swirling strings with his trademark layered percussion. Balfe is incredibly elastic, delivering a beautiful score for this long-awaited chapter in Natasha Romanov's story."

"Pressed on 2x 180 Gram colored vinyl (this butterfly, splatter effect is exclusive to the Mondo Record Shop) and housed in a gatefold sleeve, kick-start Phase Four with the latest in our ongoing celebration of the music of the MCU."

Also available are three new Matt Taylor pins to add to your Marvel collection. All of this is available right now on at Mondo, so you can expand your Black Widow and Marvel collection.