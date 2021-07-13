Did Black Widow's Red Guardian Really Fight Captain America?

The new MCU film Black Widow is turning out to be a profitable release with the expansion of box office turnouts. Many people were left wondering about one random notion – a supposed rivalry between Captain America and the newly introduced character Red Guardian.

It's a recurring conversation in the film, and the father figure to Natasha Romanov and Yelena Beloav is convinced that he faced off with Steve Rogers in the late '80s. As pointed out in the film, there is pushback about him still being on ice at that point, but Red Guardian (played by David Harbour) sticks by his story, even discussing the topic with Black Widow about her Avengers comrade. In a new interview with Inverse, Harbour and director Cate Shortland discussed the topic and offered their own stance on the issue.

Harbour explains, "I will say they are absolutely true, 100 percent. Part of the fun thing about Alexei is that I wasn't interested in reality. He doesn't even know that he's lying. Sometimes as an actor, I'll have to know the reality because I'll know [if] the character is lying. But Alexei simply believes this stuff is true."

Shortland, on the other hand, was a little more reluctant to confirm one way or the other – but is still intrigued at the idea of the two going toe to toe. The Black Widow director shares, "I wanna see Alexei and Captain America together. If we saw them together now, I think we know what would happen. I don't want to see Alexei poo his pants. I think that's what would happen. You'd find this little boy in the corner crying his eyes out."

For those of you who have seen the film, what's your take on the idea of a Red Guardian and Captain America rivalry? If you don't think it's true, would you have enjoyed the idea?