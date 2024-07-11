Posted in: Current News, Movies | Tagged: Chuck Chuck Baby, Janis Pugh, Louise Brealey

Bleeding Cool Exclusive Clip of New Poultry Romcom, Chuck Chuck Baby

Chuck Chuck Baby is a new unrequited romcom among the chicken feathers, launching soon. And Bleeding Cool has an exclusive clip.

A moving tale of love and loss amidst the backdrop of a chicken packing factory.

Janis Pugh directs a compelling cast including Louise Brealey and Annabel Scholey.

Funded by the BFI and BBC, the film promises music, drama, and heartfelt emotions.

Compared to The Full Monty, Billy Elliot, Little Voice and Sunshine On Leith, Chuck Chuck Baby is a film of love, loss and music set amongst the falling feathers of a chicken factory. Set in present-day industrial North Wales, Helen spends her nights packing chickens and her days caring for a dying mother-figure, Gwen. Helen's world takes an unexpected turn with the return of Joanne. They were the objects of the other's unspoken teenage passions twenty years ago. One night, encouraged by Helen, Joanne starts a playful wooing game that re-awakens their youthful feelings. As they fall in love and lust, Helen's zest for life returns but Joanne feels the walls closing in as she faces something much darker from her past. Helen's world is shattered when Gwen dies and Joanne's painful memories cause her to flee. Separated and alone, will both women reflect on their unfulfilled chance to break their barriers and allow love to win?

Written and directed by Janis Pugh (The Befuddled Box of Betty Buttifint, Blue Collars and Buttercups), Chuck Chuck Baby stars Louise Brealey (Sherlock, Back, Lockwood & Co., Brian and Charles, A Discovery of Witches, Smack thePony), Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Salisbury Poisoning, The Sixth Commandment, Being Human, Walking on Sunshine), Sorcha Cusack (Snatch, Father Brown, Jane Eyre), Celyn Jones (Set Fire to the Stars, Submergence, Six Minutes to Midnight, The Almond and the Seahorse) and Emily Fairn (Black Mirror, The Responder). Produced by Anne Beresford, Adam Partridge, Andrew Gillman and Peggy Cafferty, and executive produced by Lizzie Francke for the BFI, Kimberley Warner for Ffilm Cymru Wales, Max Fisher and Mary Fisher for MDF.

It was funded by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, BBC Film and Ffilm Cymru Wales and produced by Artemisia Films and will be released soon in the UK and Ireland. The rest of the world? No idea. Here are some more trailers and clips to give you a better film for the film…

