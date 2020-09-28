Bloody Disgusting Launching Free Horror Channel On Roku

Bloody Disgusting and Cinedigm are partnering to bring the timeless horror site to your television. Announced today, Bloody Disgusting TV will launch tomorrow, September 29th, as a free addable channel on Roku player and devices. Not only will the channel feature film and television horror classics like The Collector, Day of the Dead, The Hills Have Eyes, Re-Animator, and Tales from the Crypt to foreign favorites such as Audition, Ringu, World of Kanako, and Tenebrae, but original Bloody Disgusting programming like favorites Jon Grilz' Creepy, Bloody Disgusting's Boo Crew, SCP Archives, Horror Queers and This Week in Horror. They, of course, broke the news themselves this afternoon.

Bloody Disgusting TV Could Be Special

"Partnering with Cinedigm gives us the opportunity to expand the Bloody Disgusting brand and deliver a variety of exciting original video content," said Tom Owen, President of BD. "We have been working to create something really special that we think fans of the genre are going to love. Our entire team is thrilled to be launching exclusively on The Roku Channel and being able to celebrate Halloween with horror fans everywhere on their platform. "

Honestly, I just want to take a moment and congratulate the team over there at Bloody Disgusting. Brad, John, and the entire team over there are good people and have always been pleasant to interact and work with. Here's hoping that they can channel the excitement and passion that I know they will have for this channel into something really special for all us Monster Kids. If you have not checked out the original content on the site before, these shows are well worth your time, and now that you will be able to enjoy them on Roku, should get them the audiences they deserve.