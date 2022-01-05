Xolo Maridueña Talks About How "Important" Blue Beetle Is Going To Be

Blue Beetle was first announced in November of 2018, but like many DC projects in early development, we didn't get much information about it right off the bat. In fact, we didn't hear much of anything until February of last year when it was announced that Angel Manuel Soto signed on to direct and that production on the movie would begin in early 2022. From there, we knew that things would move a little faster. In June of 2021, we finally got our first major casting announcement as Xolo Maridueña was first rumored to be in talks for the role of Jaime Reyes, and his casting was later confirmed in August of last year.

During DC FanDome, we got a piece of concept art, and we got a short panel as well. At the end of 2021, Blue Beetle was changed from an HBO Max exclusive release to a theatrical release and given an August 18, 2023 date. Maridueña recently spoke to USA Today about the recent season of Cobra Kai, but they also asked him about the "logical next step" after his role on the Netflix show.

Honestly, it feels like I've skipped a few stepping stones. "Cobra Kai" has been such a wonderful opportunity, (and) it feels a little bit intimidating being this is my first movie and it's in a realm that's totally different than anything I've ever worked on. I'm nervous, but I'm excited. It's gonna be important, not only for Latinos and to see people of color, brown people, represented onscreen, but also show a story that we haven't really seen before.

Maridueña hadn't seen the Blue Beetle suit back during DC FanDome, but it sounds like things have changed since then. He was asked if he'd seen the suit yet, and he confirmed that they had done two fittings.

We've done two suit fittings. They're hoping that I get more buff by the time we actually start filming. But I've seen the suit, and it looks awesome.

When the interviewer commented that it sounded like Maridueña would be spending his holidays at the gym, he replied with, "Exactly! No Christmas cookies and milk for me." We don't have any additional casting information for Blue Beetle just yet, but production is rumored to start sometime soon. As we get closer to the start date, we should start getting a better idea of the supporting cast and story for the latest edition to the DC universe.