Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Angel Manuel Soto, blue beetle, dc, film, Warner Bros

Blue Beetle Director Addresses Continuity and Future Stories

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto is discussing the film's timeline and continuity, with hints about what the future could entail.

Blue Beetle is coming out in just over a week, with plenty of buzz from fans about the hype-worthy hero's exciting debut in DC! And as of now, the trailers, posters, and cast sentiment have all given us even higher hopes for the rookie hero's first on-screen appearance. So, of course, we're already wondering what the future holds for Blue Beetle, given the current landscape of DC's ever-changing universe.

Now, during a recent interview with ComicBook, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto was asked about the DC timeline and how the film could trickle into future Blue Beetle stories, with the filmmaker explaining, "I think that's the beauty of it, right? I think it's pretty vague. We know Batman exists. We know Flash exists. We know Superman exists, but we don't say how, where, or what. I think it opens up the doors to any interpretation or any direction James Gunn wants to go, and because it is setting Jaime up, what happens now moving forward is game. I think that's why they decided Jaime can be the first superhero of the new DCU because he is his own hero."

He then adds, "That's what I like about him; this is just the first act of a saga. Jaime's story is just starting, and this ends with him stepping into the new world, so whatever the higher-ups want to do with Jaime's journey is open."

Blue Beetle Cast, Synopsis, and Release Date

Blue Beetle's official synopsis reads, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."

The cast of the DC film includes Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. The film also stars Belissa Escobedo, and Harvey Guillén. Blue Beetle's screenplay is penned by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC.

Blue Beetle flies into international theaters throughout the month, with a North American release planned for August 18, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!