Blumhouse Reveals Logo, Website For This Years BlumFest Event

Blumhouse will once host an all day BlumFest this October 1st. The event last year was a huge success, where they showed off footage and behind the scenes footage, while also announcing new films and more. It was a good time. This years fest should be pretty eventful, as Halloween Kills is finally set to release on October 15th, two weeks after the event. Expect a big focus on that. They are also promising chances at signed merch and even a chance to pitch to company personal. You can find more info at the new website they launched. Below is the new logo for this year.

In My Eyes, BlumFest Should Be All Halloween Releated

"BlumFest, the annual event for Blumhouse fans, returns virtually for a second year in celebration of the company's favorite holiday, Halloween. This year's event will feature conversations with filmmakers and actors from upcoming Blumhouse films and television series, with plenty of surprises and sneak peeks for fans. We are making BlumFest even bigger this year by giving away some crazy sh*t! If you're feeling lucky, you may have a chance to win prizes like: movie tickets, one-of-a-kind autographed merch, and maybe the chance to pitch your movie or TV idea to a couple of VIPs. Check back here and follow Blumhouse's social media channels for announcements and updates on BlumFest 2021 panels and directors and talent, who will be attending."

I have an idea that would be perfect for Blumhouse, so I will be entering that one for sure. Other than that, when they start announcing talent and panels we will bring you that news. They figure to be a art of Universal's CinemaCon panel later today, so we shall see what may or may not be revealed there. Other than that, see you for BlumFest 2021!