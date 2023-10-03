Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, film, horror, The Exorcist, The Exorcist: Believer

Blumhouse Executive Explains The Current Exorcist Continuity

A producer behind several Blumhouse hits is revealing the current Exorcist continuity going into the new entry, Exorcist: Believer.

When you're dealing with a horror franchise, there are a lot of narrative routes at every turn. For a franchise like Scream, every film is in sequential order and maintains an overarching (always canon) story, but when dealing with Halloween, there are extensive timeline revisions and ditched plot points. So, with The Exorcist being the next franchise to bring on a new story, where does that leave the other entries? Here's what we know about the courses of a Blumhouse executive attached to the project.

What's the Current Continuity Going Into The Exorcist: Believer?

When talking to Inverse about the upcoming film Exorcist: Believer, veteran horror genre producer Ryan Turek was asked about continuity heading into the new entry. Turek explains, "The agreement we all had was this is a direct sequel to William Friedkin's original film. But obviously, we're living in a [post-Scream 5] world and talking about requels and stuff like that. So is it a requel? Sure, you can call it that because it's both a sequel and kind of a reinvigoration of the franchise. Is it directly connected to Exorcist II? Exorcist III? The prequels? In my heart, I don't connect [our movie Exorcist: Believer] to those. However, I'm sure if you spoke to David Gordon Green, he'd say that The Exorcist II was a very interesting movie, and you never know whether it was connected or not because he's playful like that. But no, I feel this very much sits as a companion piece to William Friedkin's film."

The film's official plot description reads: "From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls), on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O'Neill) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil."

The Exorcist: Believer officially hits theaters this weekend.

