M3GAN 2.0: First Teaser Drops During Grammys, Did You Miss Her?

During The Grammys tonight, Universal and Blumhouse dropped the first teaser trailer and poster for M3GAN 2.0. Did you miss her?

M3GAN 2.0 finally dropped its first teaser trailer tonight during the Grammys. Featuring a new look and some new dance moves, M3GAN asked at the end, "Did you miss me?" and horror fans screamed at their TVs, "YES!!!". Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return to star, along with Ivanna Sakhno, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, and Jemaine Clement. Director Gerard Johnstone and writer Akela Cooper are also back behind the camera to bring M3GAN's next adventure to life. Our last quotes about the new film from Blumhouse head Jason Blum teased just how far they are looking to take the second outing.

M3GAN 2.0 Comes Out On My Birthday!

"It extends on that theme," talking a bit about parenting in these weird, modern, tech-driven times we have these days. "I don't think we're tackling new social issues, but we're getting deeper into who M3GAN is, what makes her tick, and how lethal she can actually be. Little M3GAN is very lovable, and my daughter's going to be M3GAN for Halloween this year," he says. "That's the first time she's ever worn a Blumhouse costume, so clearly the movie affected the culture." Here is the first poster as well.

Does that mean they might skip the PG-13 rating? I doubt it; that was one of the main reasons that the first film was so successful: the TikTok kids were able to get tickets and see it. There's no way they give that up on this sequel. It is also no secret that 2024 was not the best at the box office for Blumhouse, so this year's slate of M3GAN 2.0, The Black Phone 2, and especially Five Nights At Freddy's 2 will hopefully turn that around. My guess is that they will release an unrated version on digital after the theatrical release, as they did with the first film. The added gore they included in the unrated version didn't add much to the story; it was just for us gorehounds.

M3GAN 2.0 is set to release in theaters on June 27th, 2025.

