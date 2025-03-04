Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: blumhouse, The Woman In The Yard

The Woman In the Yard: Blumhouse Releases A Second Trailer

Does this new trailer for spring's Blumhouse film The Woman In The Yard make you want to see the film more? It opens in theaters March 28.

Article Summary Blumhouse drops a second trailer for horror film The Woman In The Yard, opening in theaters on March 28.

Starring Danielle Deadwyler, the film explores grief and survival in a haunting rural setting.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, known for Orphan and The Shallows, promising tense horror.

The film features suspenseful storytelling with the mysterious presence of an ominous woman.

The Woman In The Yard is this spring's horror release from Blumhouse, and after the response to the first trailer was a little muted, Blumhouse has decided a second trailer was needed for the film. Everyone knows they are desperate to change the narrative around them right now after the failure of The Wolf Man in January and a few other underperforming films. This one stars Danielle Deadwyler (Till, The Harder They Fall, The Piano Lesson), Russell Hornsby; BMF, Fences), Peyton Jackson; Respect, American Refugee), Estella Kahiha; Will Trent, BMF), and Okwui Okpokwasili. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (House of Wax, Orphan, The Shallows).

The Woman In The Yard Helps Kick Off A Big 2025 For Blumhouse

Danielle Deadwyler (Till, The Harder They Fall, The Piano Lesson) as "Ramona, a woman crippled by grief after she survives a car accident that takes her husband (Russell Hornsby; BMF, Fences). Seriously injured, Ramona now must care for their 14-year-old son (Peyton Jackson; Respect, American Refugee) and 6-year-old daughter (Estella Kahiha; Will Trent, BMF), alone in her rural farmhouse. Then, one day, the woman takes form in their yard. Ramona assumes the woman (Okwui Okpokwasili; The Exorcist: Believer, Julie Taymor's A Midsummer Night's Dream) is lost or demented, but as the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure, and her intentions are anything but peaceful. Now Ramona must rally to protect herself and her children from the grasp of the woman who won't leave them alone."

The Woman In The Yard continues the trend of Blumhouse films telling stories set in these terrible, bleak settings. There is nothing wrong with that, but the grief for these characters is through the roof walking into the theater, and you desperately do not want to see them go through whatever horrors they are about to endure. I could be wrong; many probably do not think about these things while walking in, but I do.

The Woman In The Yard opens in theaters on March 28.

