Mufasa Climbs Back To Top Spot At Weak Holiday Box Office

Mufasa: The Lion King made its way back to the top of the weekend box office, as Blumhouse's Wolf Man failed to find an audience.

Article Summary Mufasa: The Lion King reclaims top spot at a weak MLK weekend box office with $15.5M, despite a shaky start.

Unexpected R-rated comedy One Of Them Days scores surprising $14M, debuting in second place with A- CinemaScore.

Blumhouse's Wolf Man disappoints with $12M and low C- CinemaScore, continues studio's recent struggles.

Sonic 3 and Moana 2 maintain solid runs, with Moana 2 surpassing $1 billion in worldwide earnings.

Mufasa: The Lion King returned the top spot at the long weekend box office. This year, MLK weekend box office clocks in as the lowest in three years, as the total take for all films was a paltry $96.3 million. The Disney prequel has quietly made over $600 million worldwide and recovered nicely from its disastrous opening weekend. It grossed $15.5 million this weekend. Still, this take is about half of what the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King took in. That film opened in the summer, though it can be argued that the late-in-the-year holiday season is now just as important as summer. Overall, Mufasa is a success, and people should treat it like one.

Mufasa Is Not The Beast Most Expected At Number One

Mufasa was followed up by a newcomer, but not the one that anyone expected. Second place goes to the R-rated comedy One Of Them Days, a film I didn't even know existed until mid-week last week. It scored $14 million out of nowhere, and with an A- CinemaScore, it might have some legs if Sony puts some muscle behind it. Third place is where the film most thought would debut at number one, Blumhouse's version of Wolf Man. With $12 million, it came in at half of projections, and with a CinemaScore of C-, it will fall off quickly and be forgotten. What has been up with Blumhouse for the last year or so? They haven't had a breakout since Five Nights At Freddy's in October 2023, and one could argue that had nothing to do with them. They have some big films on the way in 2025, like M3gan 2.0, The Black Phone 2, and Five Nights At Freddy's 2, but they need a hit badly. Rounding out the top five were Sonic The Hedgehog 3 with $11 million and Moana 2 with $8.4 million. Moana 2 is now officially over the $1 billion mark.

The weekend box office top five for MLK weekend:

Mufasa: The Lion King- $15.5 million One Of Them Days- $14 million Wolf Man- $12 million Sonic 3- $11 million Moana 2- $8.4 million

Next week, an action film looks to take the top spot, as Mel Gibson-directed film Flight Risk opens wide. This has been delayed twice, but it should still be number one on the strength of its star, Mark Wahlberg. In these low-grossing months, a movie like this can have a nice opening weekend and fall fast, like last week's champ, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. I'll put it over Mufasa with an opening of $16 million.

