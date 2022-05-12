Blumhouse Slasher Comedy Totally Killer Adds Four To Cast

Blumhouse is prepping a new horror/comedy slasher film titled Totally Killer for Prime Video, and as production begins today, four new members of the cast have been revealed. Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat). The film is directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe) from a script by Jen D'Angelo, from the original script by David Matalon and Sasha Perl-Raver. Producers include Jason Blum for Blumhouse, as well as Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer. EPs are Khan and Chloe Yellin for Fierce Baby Productions, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, and Brian Parker. Deadline had the news.

Blumhouse Might Have A Huge Film Here

"The film follows Jamie (Shipka), whose mom, Pam (Bowen), is terrorized by the resurgence of the Sweet Sixteen Killer — a masked maniac that slaughtered a group of teenage girls in the '80s. With the help of her friend Amelia (Kelcey Mawema), Jamie travels back in time to 1987 and teams up with the teen version of her mom (Holt) to try and stop the killer." Also starring in the film are Lochlyn Munro (Adult Blake), Charlie Gillespie (Teen Blake), Stephi Chin-Salvo (Marisa Song), Anna Diaz (Heather Hernandez), Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar (Teen Randy Finkle), Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson (Teen Lauren), Ella Choi (Teen Kara Molnar), Kelcey Mawema (Amelia), Liana Liberato (Tiffany Clark), Nathaniel Appiah (Teen Doug Summers), and Jonathan Potts (Adult Chris Dubusage). "The idea of a horror-comedy time-travel movie is, I'm gonna be honest, something I never thought of in my life," Khan said. "So when I was approached by the amazing creatives at Blumhouse and Amazon about Totally Killer, it was just so unique and exciting I had to be involved. And then add this incredible cast on top of that? Everybody get readyyyyyyy."

This is part of the overall deal between Blumhouse and Prime Video, which has produced eight other films in the Welcome To The Blumhouse series and other shows and movies in active development right now. With that cast and a pretty awesome hook to it, this might be the most anticipated.