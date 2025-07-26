Posted in: Conventions, Events, Movies, Peacock, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Jason Universe

Jason Universe SDCC Panel Proves Frustrating, Ho-Hum Disappointment

Jason Voorhees fans hoping for some major announcements during Friday's Jason Universe SDCC panel saw those hopes hacked to pieces.

Jason Universe has a lot of making up to do. When it was announced that a panel would be held at this year's SDCC, fans finally thought they would get some concrete answers about when their beloved Jason Voorhees would return to theaters. Was that too high an expectation? Perhaps, but with the A24/Peacock prequel series Crystal Lake filming now, and the announcement that the Jason Universe would have a house at Halloween Horror Nights in Universal theme parks this year, there was certainly momentum and panel guests to suggest this night be the case.

Jason Universe Has A Long Way To Go To Repair The Brand Damage

Sadly, it was not. Over a long panel to a packed room, Horror, INC. went onstage and laid an egg. Earlier in the day, it was announced that the Crystal Lake "sneak peek" would not be shown anywhere but in the room, instantly taking the zing out of the panel for anyone following along at home. Then, once the panel started, it amounted to the panelists once again going over their history with the franchise and their favorite scenes, creating a false sense of nostalgia that the fans always see right through. When it inevitably came time to address the elephant in the room, a passive "yeah, a movie is in the works" comment was made.

Then someone started talking about brand partners and "expanding and evolving the storytelling," which is always code for "We don't have a real plan besides getting you to buy a bunch of stuff with a hockey mask on it." Case in point: a new NECA Jason figure was shown off, hats and Mondo prints were given away, and everyone felt deflated. In fairness, they did show the trailer for the new short film Sweet Revenge, directed by Mike Nelson, which looks great. By the way, it's sponsored by Angry Orchard. Even the Crystal Lake peek amounted to showing locations and how they are using practical effects. Nothing about the tone, or a single interview with any of the actors, was revealed.

Look, Jason Universe. You had one job to do, and it was to go out on stage on the biggest platform you can have, and do one of two things: announce a concrete plan for a new Jason film, or explain in the kind of detail this fanbase has been craving for over a decade why it is taking so long. That is it. We no longer care about a new Jason mask, a figure, or anything else you'd like us to spend money on. We want Jason back, and we want to know when it will happen. That is it. Anything else is a failure on your part, and guess what? You failed.

