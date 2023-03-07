Borderlands Actor on Bringing Tiny Tina to Life in the Upcoming Film One of the stars of the upcoming live-action Borderlands movie is discussing the tone of the film and making the character her own.

Cinematic adaptions of video games aren't always the biggest success for Hollywood studios, but due to audiences' love for familiarity, there's nothing that can stop them from trying. So with that being said, it was only a matter of time before the long-running franchise Borderlands received the same treatment – and after a long process of working towards a release, the film is getting closer to completion with a fun update from one of its own stars.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Borderlands star Ariana Greenblatt was asked about what to expect from the live-action adaptation of the popular video game and her character Tiny Tina by explaining, "Yeah, the fans can expect a lot of laughs. Borderlands is a big joyride of laughter and explosions and confusion and Kevin Hart yelling at me and just a lot of situations like that. We have Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis, an incredible cast that I'm so happy I got to work with."

Making Tiny Tina Her Own in the Borderlands Movie

She then goes on to elaborate on her Tiny Tina role in the film by sharing, "Borderlands is so fun, and I feel like you can watch it a thousand times over and find something new every time. Tiny Tina was really important to me because, obviously, she is a beloved character in the video game. But I was like, 'How can I take this girl and make her mine? What can I do?' I have my own little flares of Tiny Tina, but I kept her core loving personality traits [from] the video game. I created this Ariana-Tiny Tina baby, and I put it on screen. I had so much fun, and there's a lot to expect with that film, and I hope everyone loves it."

Borderlands is currently lacking an official release date for now. However, the upcoming film was reportedly screened in November before deciding to move forward with reshoots in January of this year. By the time this eventually hits theaters, will you be watching the live-action version of Borderlands by director Eli Roth? Let us know your feelings in the comments below.