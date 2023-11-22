Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain marvel, marvel, mcu, the marvels

Brie Larson Suggests She's Aware of Captain Marvel's Next Story

The Marvels star Brie Larson recently admitted that she already has insight into the next Captain Marvel story in the MCU.

We're two weeks into the theatrical release of The Marvels, which has been a cinematic launch pad for a few popular MCU characters we've seen in recent Disney+ series – but with so many moving parts, everyone's already curious about what might come next for the titular heroes. Thankfully, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is already prepared for her next MCU inclusion, which she may or may not be aware of…

Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel's MCU Future

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Captain Marvel actor was asked if she has any idea about when (or how) her character will return, with Larson admitting, "I don't want Marvel to come for me. But there is something. There is definitely something to answer your question that I would want to say, but I am not going to." After teasing the character's fleshed-out story, she then continues, "I think there is still so much inside of Carol. I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been, and I really loved that for her. I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her. So I think that there is just so much more to go."

The Marvels official plot summary: "Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."

While we wait for official confirmation about her next story, check out the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, in theaters now.

