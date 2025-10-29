Posted in: Legendary, Movies | Tagged: buck rogers, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, legendary, zeb wells

Buck Rogers: Legendary Brings Writer Zeb Wells Onboard To Pen Script

Zeb Wells has been hired to write the script for a new version of Buck Rogers for Legendary, to help bring this iconic character to life.

Buck Rogers, born in 1929’s pulp magazines, was once among the world's most popular fictional space adventurers.

This Legendary revival aims to reintroduce Buck Rogers with a fresh take, though casting and directing remain secret.

Classic heroes like Buck Rogers struggle to connect with new generations, but hope remains for a strong comeback.

Buck Rogers was once one of the most popular fictional characters in the world, and he is on his way back. Legendary, five years after getting the rights to the character, has hired Wolverine & Deadpool co-writer Zeb Wells to pen the script for a brand new film. Wells is no stranger to comic fans, of course, having written numerous issues of Marvel Comics and more over the last couple of decades. No word on who could be directing or starring, with everything currently under wraps, of course. Deadline reported that Wells had joined the project.

Buck Rogers, But Make It Modern

Buck Rogers first appeared in Armageddon – 2419 A.D., in pulp magazine Amazing Stories in 1929. Rogers is a World War I veteran who inhales radioactive gas in a coal mine and is trapped in suspended animation for five centuries, waking up in an unrecognizable world, but drawn into a conflict with an invading race. The character then moved over to his own comic strip, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century A.D. He went on to star in multiple serials, both for radio and film, as well as novels, comics, TV shows, and merch. This revival was said to include possible television shows and an anime, but no news has been released on that front.

The cold, hard fact, though, is that this may be an example of a once-great character whose time in the sun is just over. The concept is still great, but much like The Phantom, Lone Ranger, Green Hornet, Zorro, Flash Gordon, and more, younger audiences have never quite connected with this old guard of heroes he way they did with Superman and the super-powered heroes that came after them. It is a shame, but maybe I am wrong, and they could breathe enough new life into Buck to break that trend. It would be neat to see that happen.

