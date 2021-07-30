CAA's Response to Disney Adds More Fuel to the Black Widow Fire

We all knew that Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Marvel and Disney for the hybrid release of Black Widow was going to get ugly, but in about 24 hours, it has gotten very ugly. While the initial suit by Johansson didn't take any cheap shots and was pretty by the books in the sense that she really does appear to have a case. They said they would renegotiate if the release weren't theatrical, and they didn't. Disney went on to reply with the implication that Johansson wasn't taking the pandemic into account and really tried to spin it to make her look like a bad person. Now we have rumors flying around that Johansson could be the first of many major stars that could sue for breach of contract. CAA took particular issue with the statement from Disney and issued their own statement to Variety.

"I want to address the Walt Disney Company's statement that was issued in response to the lawsuit filed against them yesterday by our client Scarlett Johansson," Bryan Lourd, co-chairman of the Creative Artists Agency, said in a statement. "They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn't."

Lourd went on to criticize the fact that Disney released her salary to make the Black Widow star look greedy and that it was a direct attack against her character.

"The company included her salary in their press statement in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of," Lourd added. "Scarlett is extremely proud of the work that she, and all of the actors, writers, directors, producers, and the Marvel creative team have been a part of for well over a decade." "Disney's direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades," Lourd added.

There is a good chance that this will still get settled out of court, but we'll have to see how many cheap shots everyone takes at each other before it's over.

