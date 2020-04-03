"Candyman" Has Been Delayed to the Fall By Universal/MGM

Candyman will have to wit to be summoned, as the new update to the series produced by Jordan Peele has been delayed. The film was supposed to release on June 12th, and will now release on September 25h. This is one of the last dominoes to fall, and now it is hard to imagine that theaters will reopen before July. With Candyman moving, the only major release left in June is Pixar's Soul, which is more than likely going to move soon.

Candyman Has Great Buzz

Candyman has been generating a ton of great buzz since the debut trailer in February. For those not familiar, Candyman is going to be a sequel of sorts to the original film from 1992. Same setting, although different, as we return to the projects of Chicago that has now been gentrified. An artist (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) begins to explore the legend of Candyman to rescue his art career. Naturally, that is a bad idea. The trailer is below if you haven't seen it yet.

With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO's Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Honestly, director Nia DaCosta look like she directed the hell out of this. Having Peele there as a producer helps, and this does have the vibe of his film's Get Out and Us, but it feels more manic and fast-moving with its horror, and that is a welcome pace for this one.

Candyman now opens on September 25th.