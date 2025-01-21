Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World: BTS Featurette, International Poster

Marvel Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Captain America: Brave New World, teasing that it is a return to "old school Marvel."

Article Summary Marvel unveils BTS featurette for Captain America: Brave New World, hinting at a return to "old school Marvel."

Anthony Mackie stars as Captain America, taking over the iconic shield post-Endgame in a thrilling new adventure.

A new international poster has been released.

Set for release on February 14, 2025, anticipation builds for Marvel's potential return to form.

The Marvel Marketing Blitz has continued, but this time, we're getting some behind-the-scenes stuff, which is always fun to see. Marvel released a new featurette for Captain America: Brave New World, and one of the most interesting things to come out of it was star Anthony Mackie declaring that this is a return to "old school Marvel." Once upon a time, people thought this whole thing was too big to fail, then post-Endgame happened, and it turns out Marvel can very much still fail either on a commercial or critical level. People have been saying for a while now that this second phase of the cinematic universe isn't really clicking with audiences the way the first phase did, so hearing that this film specifically is a return to form is interesting, considering it is pulling key plot elements from at least two other Marvel films. IMP Awards also got their hands on a new international poster and boy, howdy is it ugly, so, business as usual, carry on.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

