Captain America: Brave New World – New Image Has Been Released

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie shared a new image from the new film in honor of the Fourth of July.

Article Summary Anthony Mackie reveals a new Captain America: Brave New World image on July 4th.

The film is a sequel and includes characters from The Incredible Hulk.

New details emerge at D23 Expo; the film to release on February 14, 2025.

Giancarlo Esposito joins the cast; reshoots planned for August 2024.

It's Independence Day for the United States, and what better time to drop a new image for that next Captain America film? In terms of phase one films, Captain America might have been the one that people were worried about the most. Thor was weirder, but the United States doesn't exactly have a stellar reputation with the rest of the world. We didn't then, and we still don't. So, while there was likely quite a bit of confidence in Captain America and his appeal domestically, there was a very real chance the international market would reject this entire concept wholesale. They didn't, and the three Captain America films are one of the better trilogies to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steve got his retirement in Avengers: Endgame, and Sam Wilson is the new Captain America. We saw some of him in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but he's headlining his own movie with Captain America: Brave New World. The film will have more reshoots this August and is still set to be released on February 14, 2025. Star Anthony Mackie shared a new image on his official Instagram as a way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Captain America: Brave New World Is Also A The Incredible Hulk Sequel

In April 2021, we knew that a fourth Captain America movie was in development. Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, took on the title role after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries. We knew Malcolm Spellman, a series writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would be working on the script with Dalan Musson. In July 2022, we learned that Marvel had signed on director Julius Onah. During their big Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was announced that the title of the next Captain America movie would be Captain America: New World Order.

In September 2022, Marvel also took the stage during the D23 Expo and revealed some more details about the film, including that Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly reprise their roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Shira Haas playing Sabra. We also found out that Marvel was drawing on someone from 2008's The Incredible Hulk as Tim Blake Nelson was returning as Samuel Stern, aka Leader, who was briefly teased in that movie but never mentioned again. Harrison Ford joined the cast in October 2022 as he took over General Ross's role after William Hurt's passing. In March 2023, Liv Tyler will reprise her role as Betty Ross. Filming began in March 2023, and the film was retitled Captain America: Brave New World in June 2023. It wrapped production at the end of June, and due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the release date was delayed to February 14, 2025. In December 2023, Matthew Orton joined the writing team for some reshoots, which are set to take place in August 2024. At the end of May, Giancarlo Esposito has also reportedly joined the cast.

