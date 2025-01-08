Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World – Tide Announces A 5D Screening?

Tide has announced that they will host a special "5D screening" of Captain America: Brave New World on February 13th.

Article Summary Tide teams with Marvel for a unique 5D screening of Captain America: Brave New World on February 13th.

Experience interactive collateral stains at the screening, with Tide products available to clean up.

Fans can win tickets by participating in a Tide Instagram contest using a special hashtag.

The film, featuring Anthony Mackie as Captain America, hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

Well, this is certainly a thing that is happening. When the COVID-19 pandemic happened, many people were convinced that movie theaters wouldn't ever recover. They did, maybe not to 2019 levels, but no year could compete with the box office numbers of 2019. What people did think was that movie theaters likely needed to elevate their experiences. They needed to do more niche or specialized screenings to bring in people who would spend the extra money to go to an event like that. When people were discussing more specialized experiences and trying to court niche markets, me thinks they weren't thinking of this in a press release sent out today. Tide has announced that they are partnering with Marvel Studios to do a special "5D screening" of Captain America: Brave New World.

What is a 5D screening? We're so glad you asked. Have you ever gone to an interactive movie screening like Rocky Horror, where you got to throw things? Well, it sounds like this is the opposite, and someone is going to be throwing stuff at you. Tide is being cagey about what exactly your "collateral stains" will be, but they are assuring everyone that the new Tide product will be on hand, so it won't be a problem. A version of 4DX taken to the most ridiculous level possible. If you want to check out this special screening of Captain America: Brave New World, you'll have one chance, and that is on February 13th at the Zero Space in Brooklyn, New York. Tide is also giving people a chance to win tickets to the screening, and you can check out that information here. Tide put out some videos to promote the idea, and the full press release is below.

Full Press Release:

Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), collateral stains are a way of life. And, in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, in theaters February 14, everyday people in the MCU sometimes have to face clouds of dirt, spilled coffee and guacamole stains that occur by virtue of being courtside to action-packed superhero moments. That's why Tide®, America's #1 trusted laundry detergent*, has joined forces with the film to show how the biggest stains in the universe demand the most powerful clean – in any universe.

In Tide's new "Collateral Stains" campaign, the brand is spotlighting everyday people in the MCU that encounter these stains, and showing how they bounce-back and get the most powerful clean – in any universe – thanks to new Tide Ultra Oxi Boost Power PODS.

"Saving the world can get pretty messy," said Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with Tide to highlight everyday people in the MCU – and their "Collateral Stains" – in the middle of our most messy

and awesome action in Captain America: Brave New World, and other fan-favorite and upcoming Marvel titles."

And, for the first time ever, fans will get the opportunity to experience Captain America: Brave New World as if you were living in it – through an exclusive, 5D "Collateral Stains Screening," on February 13th, brought to you by Tide.

"No one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is immune to the stains that occur from epic battles of superhero proportions," said Alex Perez, Vice President for North America Laundry at Procter and Gamble. "We're thrilled to join forces with Captain America: Brave New World to bring these collateral stains to life to show how the biggest stains in any universe can only be cleaned by Tide, the most powerful clean in any universe. So whether you've spilled your morning coffee or get Hulk-sized stains on your way home, Tide has you covered."

Fans of Captain America: Brave New World can venture beyond the screen via Tide's immersive "Collateral Stains Screening" experience, where attendees will get the chance to be one of the first to see the film. The catch? The audience will get to watch the movie all while experiencing collateral stains as if they were on the periphery of the action. Captain America makes a grand entry and stirs up some dirt? The audience gets dirty too. Epic battles lead to muddy stains? Attendees will also get mud on their clothing. To enter for a chance to be part of

this exclusive screening, fans must comment on one of Tide's select Instagram posts using #TideSweeps for a chance to win. Time to be confirmed prior to the screening. Visit www.Tide.com/CollateralStainScreening for more information.

The screening will take place on Thursday, February 13th at Zero Space in Brooklyn, NY.

Tide is also giving everyday people in the MCU affected by collateral stains the superhero treatment by featuring them in creative content that will live across TV and social. And now you can be a superhero and defeat your own collateral stains with Tide's Ultra Oxi Boost Power PODS:

Tide Oxi Boost Laundry Pods have 2X Oxi power*, which means it's the best stain removal POD and clothes come out looking and smelling clean.

Tide Power PODS Laundry Detergent delivers the most powerful clean available in a laundry pod.

Simply toss Tide Power PODS Laundry Detergent into the wash before laundry and watch it wipe out stains including ketchup, dirt, and BBQ sauce without any pretreating.

The product will officially be available for purchase starting January 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!