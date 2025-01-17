Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World – TV Spot, 6 Posters, Tickets On Sale

Tickets for Captain America: Brave New World have officially gone on sale. A new TV spot and six new [decent] posters have been released.

We're in the final month before the release of the first Marvel movie of 2025 which is Captain America: Brave New World. There have been a lot of rumors about this one behind the scenes, with many reshoots and major plot points added during said reshoots. Right now, Marvel is surprising all of us and hasn't revealed what The Leader looks like, but it seems like he could be the big band that is roaming around in the shadows. This being Marvel, though, we can expect a shot of what he looks like in a TV spot the week before the movie comes out because that's what they do, and studios seem to have lost all brain cells in 2025 in terms of coherent marketing. Prove me wrong, Marvel Studios, I dare you. Anyway, tickets are officially on sale; we got a new TV spot and six new posters because we always get a ton of posters when tickets go on sale. Most of them aren't completely horrible, but none of them really stand out, either.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

