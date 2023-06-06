Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged: Bumblebee, film, Paramount Pictures, transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

A Bumblebee Star Isn't Expecting to Appear in a Transformers Sequel

Actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her lack of expectations regarding a future Transformers appearance after Bumblebee.

The cinematic Transformers franchise from Paramount Pictures has resulted in seven installments so far –with recent films ditching the modern-day setting to explore other eras. In fact, the fairly recent entry titled Bumblebee found major success with critics and audiences for its fun new formula, acting as an excellent launch pad for a new period of time. However, that popularity with moviegoers doesn't suggest that we should anticipate the return of any Bumblebee stars anytime soon.

When asked if she has any insight into a possible return to the Transformers franchise and her thoughts on the next film bypassing her character from the Bumblebee standalone film, actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld tells The Hollywood Reporter, "Not necessarily. I don't know that I knew the plans beyond that, but I like to take everything one step at a time. I've gotten a lot better at that in my life. I tend to get ahead of myself, and so when it comes to these bigger projects that have whispers and more of a future and whatnot, I like to just focus on what's in front of me and make that the best that I can."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Release Date, Cast, and Confirmed Plot Points

The upcoming entry of the blockbuster franchise titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will serve as a pseudo-sequel to Bumblebee, with a cast that includes Tobe Nwigwe, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.

The film's official premise explains, "Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer — the Maximals — to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts arrives in theaters on June 9, 2023. Will you be watching?

