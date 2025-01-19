Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

Captain America: Brave New World – TV Spot Shows Off A Suit Upgrade

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World, which shows off one of the upgrades Sam's suit is sporting.

We're in the final months before Captain America: Brave New World is released, which means the great TV spot wave has commenced. We got another one, and this time, they showed off some of the new tech that Sam has attached to his wings. They also didn't spoil what the Leader looks like. So they have held back on that one so far, but it sort of feels like it's only a matter of time before Marvel follows in the footsteps of other major studios this year and just spoils major reveals in official marketing. It's also really interesting to see if people are excited about this film or not. It really feels like most people are looking forward to The Fantastic Four and Daredevil than this. There are some differences in the characters of these projects; we're not sure what they are; we'll absolutely get back to you on that.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

