"Wuthering Heights" Star Likens It To Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet

"Wuthering Heights" director Emerald Fennell wants this film to be "this generation's Titanic," while Margot Robbie likens it to Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet.

People have been up in arms about the new "Wuthering Heights" since the second set of photos leaked online, and it hasn't gotten any better since footage and images started to appear. It's shaping up to be a strange release with the literary nerds pitching very loud and vocal fits, and you're left wondering if anyone else is going to be interested. It sounds like everyone involved has some pretty big aspirations when it comes to the film connecting with audiences. Star Margot Robbie, who did an extensive interview with Vogue, explained how director Emerald Fennell wants this movie to be 'this generation's Titanic.' As for Robbie, she likened the movie to another adaptation of a literary classic that took some big swings that some people weren't into; Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet.

"It's a literary classic, visually stunning and emotionally resonant. In one of our first conversations about this film, I asked Emerald what her dream outcome was. She said, 'I want this to be this generation's Titanic. I went to the cinema to watch Romeo & Juliet eight times, and I was on the ground crying when I wasn't allowed to go back for a ninth. I want it to be that. … [They hope women] go see it with 10 of their female friends. … And I think it's going to be an amazing date movie," Robbie said.

The literary nerds have been pretty up in arms about the obvious changes that are being made to this classic, but it sounds like the lack of literacy is going to be a thing that helps "Wuthering Heights". Robbie revealed that during test screenings, "I was surprised by the fact that so few people had actually read the book. Quite a few had heard of it, but actually, a huge portion hadn't. So, for many people, this is their introduction to Wuthering Heights, which is exciting." It's a stark reminder of how few people read the classics these days, even those who have a high school or even college-level education. While my fellow lit nerds may hate that, the ongoing literacy and reading problems in America specifically are one that also impacts the movie industry. See: people who didn't know Christopher Nolan was adapting an epic poem when he signed on to do The Odyssey. Read more books, kids.

"Wuthering Heights": Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes "WUTHERING HEIGHTS," starring Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Margot Robbie opposite BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi.

A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell's "WUTHERING HEIGHTS" stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.

The film also stars alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell directs from her own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Josey McNamara and Robbie. Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley and Sara Desmond are executive producing.

Behind the scenes, Fennell worked with such frequent collaborators as Oscar- and BAFTA-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated production designer Suzie Davies, BAFTA-nominated editor Victoria Boydell, award-winning casting director Kharmel Cochrane and BAFTA-nominated composer Anthony Willis. Oscar and BAFTA winner Jacqueline Durran designed the costumes. Original songs by Charli XCX.

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still & LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a film by Emerald Fennell, "WUTHERING HEIGHTS." Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters nationwide on February 13, 2026, and internationally beginning 11 February.

