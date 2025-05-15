Posted in: Games, Movies, News, Riders Republic, Video Games | Tagged:

Riders Republic Is Getting A Big Screen Adaptation

Riders Republic is the latest video game to get a film adaptation from the same directors as the last two Bad Boys films.

Article Summary Riders Republic is set for a big screen adaptation from the directors of the latest Bad Boys movies.

The extreme sports video game, released in 2021, features biking, snowboarding, paragliding, and more.

Award-winning writer Noé Debré is writing the screenplay for the film adaptation.

The movie promises high-octane action, humor, and dazzling stunts set in the snowy Alps.

Another video game is heading to the big screen. After many, many years of being the butt of the joke when it comes to adaptation, it seems like studios have started to figure out what works and what doesn't when it comes to adapting games to film. We're seeing more winners instead of nothing but absolute trash like we did in the 2000s, heading into the middle of the 2010s. The games they pick sometimes seem utterly baffling. Uncharted was basically a movie script playing out in game form in the first place, so that one made complete sense, but Gran Turismo was the one everyone was laughing at for years until the film actually came out and was pretty good. With The Super Mario Bros. Movie managing a billion-dollar box office, plenty of other adaptations in the wings, and still some misses like the recent Until Dawn, a new title was dropped as the next one to get the big screen treatment: Riders Republic.

Riders Republic was released in October 2021 and "is a massive multiplayer extreme sports game featuring mountain biking, snowboarding, paragliding, and… jetpacks? Take to the outdoors to explore areas of the United States, doing extreme stunts along the way." This summary would have been baffling before Sony managed to nail Gran Turismo, but they made that movie work, so anything is on the table.

The movie is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed the last two Bad Boys movies and the canceled Batgirl film, and will be written by Award-winning writer Noé Debré, so they aren't phoning this one in when it comes to the people behind the camera. We don't have any further details about the project at this time. However, the press release announcing the project did say that Riders Republic "is poised to be an electrifying action movie, delivering non-stop thrills, humor, and spectacular stunts on the snowy slopes of the Alps." The full press release is below.

The famous Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah—directors of the box office hits Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (over $830 million worldwide combined)—are behind the camera.

Award-winning writer Noé Debré (Dheepan – Palme d'Or at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, Stillwater, The World Is Yours) is penning the script adaptation.

With more than 10 million players worldwide, Riders Republic is an adrenaline-fueled sports video game that takes players to mountainous landscapes where they can experience the thrill of extreme sports and carve their own path to glory.

The feature adaptation is poised to be an electrifying action movie, delivering non-stop thrills, humor, and spectacular stunts on the snowy slopes of the Alps.

Riders Republic is produced by Sidonie Dumas and Rémi Cervoni of Gaumont; Jordan Cohen produces for Ubisoft Film & Television, with Gérard Guillemot and Margaret Boykin overseeing the project for Ubisoft, in coproduction with 10.80 Films' Nabil Ben Yadir, and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah of Los Morros.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!