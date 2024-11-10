Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain marvel, film, jude law, marvel, Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel Star Says He Wished His Role to Included More Humor

Captain Marvel star Jude Law reflects on his experience with the film and admits that he wanted to have bring more humor into the role.

Jude Law recently opened up about his role as Yon-Rogg in the 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel, sharing his thoughts on the experience and what he might have done differently. However, make no mistake, he also knows that this character was fully explored in the film.

Law's character, Yon-Rogg, is a key antagonist in Captain Marvel, a film that explores the origins of the titular superhero, played by Brie Larson. Set in the 1990s, the movie follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes while uncovering her past and the secrets of her alien heritage. Yon-Rogg, a Kree warrior and leader of Starforce, initially appears as Danvers' mentor but is later revealed to have a more sinister agenda.

Jude Law Wanted to Have More "Fun" with His Captain Marvel Character

During his chat with Variety, Law divulges, "It was a really good experience [working with Marvel]. I wish I'd been allowed to have a bit more fun with the part. I wanted [Yon-Rogg] to be more arch. I wanted to lean into the humor more. Also, those suits are hard to move in because they're thick rubber. You go to stunt camp for a couple of months, where you're doing all these fight rehearsals and learning to do all this stuff. And then you put the suit on, and you go, 'Oh! I can't touch my toes! How am I going to do all that stuff with this thing on?' You figure it out, though."

At the time of its release, Captain Marvel grossed over $1 billion worldwide and was well-received by both audiences and critics, though some noted that the film's villains could have been more fully developed. Law's portrayal of Yon-Rogg added a layer of complexity to the character, showcasing his ability to blend charm with menace. Despite his wishes to infuse more humor into the role, Law's performance was still pivotal in driving the film's narrative.

