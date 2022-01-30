Catwoman: Hunted's Kelly Hu On Cheshire, 33 Edge Clothing Line, & More

Selina Kyle (Elizabeth Gillies) is currently Batman's love interest in comic books, but she finally gets a solo adventure in the upcoming animated movie in Catwoman: Hunted. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length, anime-style movie arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022. In the all-new original animated feature-length film, Catwoman's attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol. One member of this clique of bad gals is the deadly Cheshire, voiced by Kelly Hu.

For over three decades, Hu has been kicking ass in such roles as Sha Shan Nguyen on The Spectacular Spider-Man, Pearl Zhu on The Vampire Diaries, Admiral Ozawa on The Orville, and Chesire on Young Justice. Her work with such charities as Save the Children's "Caring for Japan's Keiki" and Best Buddies International has inspired her to start her own clothing line, 33 Edge, to bring people together. While promoting Catwoman: Hunted, Hu sat down with Bleeding Cool to discuss her extensive career, playing badass females, and what she hopes to accomplish with her new clothing line.

Kelly Hu: I've had quite a career, I've been doing this for over 30 years now, and I've had so many different kinds of roles. People always ask me, 'What would be your dream role? What would you like to do that you haven't already done?' I can't think of anything because I feel like I've gotten so much in so many different genres in voiceover and on camera. I've had so much fun with everything that I've been able to do over the years. I feel like nobody has had a career as fun as mine.

What about fan interactions? Do they come up and tell you how much a specific role means to them?

KH: I get that quite a bit, especially when I go to comic book conventions and stuff like that. There are people who are just so attached to certain characters. My favorite thing is when I see a little girl dressed up as characters that I've voiced or have been on camera. It's such a pleasure to see little girls empowered, carry around these characters and weapons, and be out there like the guys, like the boys.

You're currently playing Cheshire in Catwoman: Hunted, which I absolutely loved. You also play Cheshire on HBO Max's Young Justice. Is this the same Cheshire, or how are these two Cheshire's different?

KH: It is the same. It was also written by Greg Weisman (The Spectacular Spider-Man, Star Wars Rebels), who did Young Justice, and is voice-directed by Jamie Thomason (Young Justice, The Spectacular Spider-Man), who's amazing to work with. I pretty much just tried to bring the Young Justice Cheshire to this new project. It was fun to be able to get to do that with another character because usually, in Young Justice, most of my scenes were with Artemis (Stephanie Lemelin).

You're known for playing China White, Dvora Sindel, Lady Deathstrike, Lady Shiva, and Stacy Hinora. What is it about badass female fighters that attracts you to these characters?

KH: What's not to love about it? I do martial arts; I have a black belt in karate, so for me, a lot of this fighting stuff, especially, is like second nature. I think that's also why I got the role of Stacy on Phineas and Ferb. I remember going into the audition, and the scene that we had to do was sort of playing manager to Candace in a boxing match. I had to hype her up, and I remember the direction clearly being 'Scream! Just scream at her as loud as you possibly can.' So I just yelled. One of the things that they loved was the fact that I could yell and get so tough and scream yet still have this 13-year-old teenage girl voice. I basically got the job because I had the biggest mouth, which is what my mother hated about me when I was young.

Tell me about 33 Edge, your clothing line that you developed during the quarantine. You've got such lines as Equality, Humanity, and American Diversity collections. How do you hope this will encourage more unity and respect for your fellow humans?

KH: I just hope that I know that even though we are so divided- everybody's got their heels dug in so hard these days on one side or the other. I come from a family that is very conservative. I have much more liberal values and views, but I feel like these are our values. Kindness, humanity, unity, and equality that everyone can get behind no matter what side you're on. I feel like if we can just promote more of this, we can see more of what we have in common and not be cutting each other out of our lives on social media and in real life. Hopefully, bring more people together instead of drifting so far apart.

It's a fairly new line so far. Have you gotten the reaction that you were hoping for?

KH: I feel like it's just a great message. I feel like there's really a lot of need for that, especially the American graphic that I created during the time when Asians were really getting harassed and attacked. Unfortunately, we're still in that space where it's happening. I did it specifically for the Asian community to represent the fact that America is made up of diversity, and it's not just black or white. There's a lot of people in between as well. I really hope that people can get behind all of this and just promote more of this instead of what divides us.

Catwoman: Hunted arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022.