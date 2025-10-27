Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Black Phone 2, chainsaw man, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, Regretting You, Weekend Box Office

Chainsaw Man Continues The Anime Hot Streak At The Box Office

Chainsaw Man became the latest anime film to open at number one at the weekend box office, beating out Colleen Hoover by a mile.

Article Summary Chainsaw Man: The Movie - Reze Arc debuts at number one, topping the weekend box office with $18.2 million.

The film continues the anime box office hot streak, grossing $108 million worldwide and energizing theaters.

Chainsaw Man outperformed Colleen Hoover's Regretting You and horror sequel Black Phone 2 in a competitive lineup.

Upcoming Halloween weekend sees no major horror releases, with several classic rereleases aiming for the top spot.

Chainsaw Man- The Movie: Reze Arc became the latest successful opening for an anime film at the box office over the weekend, pulling in $18.2 million and taking the top spot away from Blumhouse and Black Phone 2. Worldwide, the take is fantastic, with the anime already grossing $108 million. This is the third number one opening for an anime film at the domestic box office this year, fourth if you count KPop Demon Hunters and its one weekend run in theaters as well. Sony and Crunchyroll certainly seem to have found a rhythm with these openings, and theater owners are screaming for more. These are no longer gimmick plays; they are bona fide events for fans, and they are showing up in droves.

Chainsaw Man Takes Out Colleen Hoover and The Grabber

Chainsaw Man knocked last week's champ to third place, as another newcomer took the second spot. Colleen Hoover's adaptation Regretting You held up well through the weekend with a good gross of $13.6 million. While a far cry from It Ends With Us, it proves that just her name alone can open a film. Black Phone 2 dropped -53%, an excellent hold on par with the first film, and added $12.9 million to its tally. Fourth place was where the other big newcomer sits: Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere completely failed to find an audience, pulling in only $9 million —a massive disappointment for Disney, especially after the huge media blitz they went on, trotting out Bruce and the cast. Ouch. Rounding out the top five was Tron: Ares, the other October Disney failure. That one grossed $4.9 million.

The weekend box office top five for October 24:

Chainsaw Man- The Movie: Reze Arc- $18.2 million Regretting You- $13.2 million Black Phone 2- $12.9 million Deliver Me From Nowhere- $9 million Tron: Ares- $4.9 million

Next weekend, it's Halloween, and not a single horror film opens wide. What are we doing here? The spooky holiday will tank grosses on Friday. A slew of rereleases are coming this weekend, including Back To The Future, the Twilight saga, Sinners in IMAX, and the sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters. I expect that to be number one, as the top five next weekend could look pretty weird.

