Charlize Theron On Why The Old Guard 2 Release Has Been Delayed

Charlize Theron has confirmed that the changes in leaderships appear to be reason that The Old Guard 2 hasn't been released yet.

Netflix has been on a mission that has been impacting me and only me for years. It already took them forever to greenlight The Old Guard 2, and once the movie got off the ground and wrapped, we heard nothing else about it. Not that long ago, we got some hints from star Matthias Schoenaerts that things behind the scenes were the reason the film hadn't made it to Netflix yet, and now we have another cast more or less confirming the same thing. Charlize Theron recently told Variety that the film would be coming out "soon" and that the changeover at Netflix left the movie in limbo.

"Netflix went through quite a changeover," Theron said. "We got kind of stuck in that, and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it. … They were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it. We finally picked it back up, and I'm really excited about it."

The two strikes didn't help if anyone needed to do any ADR or reshoot work as The Old Guard 2 headed into post-production. This is now the second cast member to confirm that the film is still coming, and Theron says, "It's really good. It's a really important film to us. I only wanted to do it if we could make it amazing. I really love this movie." The first one was a summer 2020 release on Netflix that did massive numbers and got pretty damn good reviews across the board as well. It garnered a pretty sizable group of fans who have been impatiently waiting for this film to finally come out.

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks. The film also stars Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It streamed to Netflix on July 10, 2020.

