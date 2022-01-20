Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget Will Be Coming To Netflix In 2023

Twenty-two years ago, the world was given an odd but great film called Chicken Run, and now Netflix is bringing back the story in 2023 with a sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Not only will a sequel for that film be coming along, but so will one following the story of Wallace & Gromit. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, will be coming exclusively to Netflix in 2023. Over the years, a sequel was often discussed at Aardman, but the studio needed the right story and the right partner. Following Robin Robin, another collaboration seemed like a no-brainer and the perfect time to bring back our poultry heroes to the world.

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they're breaking in!

Like its 2000 predecessor, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is a comedy action-adventure. When your heroes have to summon up all their resources to break into an impenetrable fortress, and those heroes are chickens, then comedy is deep in its DNA. But there's also a very moving family story at its heart. The casting includes a great list of names for the sequel. Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi will play Ginger and Rocky, respectively. Bella Ramsey will voice their headstrong daughter, Molly — a true chick-off-the-old-block who completes the family trio in this new chapter. Reprising their roles are Jane Horrocks (Babs), Imelda Staunton (Bunty), and Lynn Ferguson (Mac), joined by new additions Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle), David Bradley (Fowler), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher) and Nick Mohammed (Dr. Fry). Sam Fell (Flushed Away and Oscar-nominated ParaNorman) will direct the film, on which production is already underway.

Netflix has also announced the return of the iconic Wallace & Gromit. Nick Park is returning to his roots with a new film starring his beloved (and Oscar-winning) characters. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix around the world except in the UK, where it will debut first on the BBC before also coming to Netflix. Nick will direct alongside Aardman's Creative Director of Wallace & Gromit, Merlin Crossingham, with Mark Burton onboard to write. Writing and storyboarding have kicked off on the as-yet-untitled film, which is set for a 2024 release. The logline for the upcoming Wallace & Gromit is as follows:

Gromit's concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a "smart gnome" that seems to develop a mind of its own…As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces – or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

With Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and another Wallace & Gromit film coming to Netflix, a lot of fans of the animation style and brand of comedy are likely very excited right now. While I may have watched the first Chicken Run at too young of an age, it's a classic in my mind, and I can't wait. Also, for reference, a clip below that still stays with me to this day.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chicken Run (2000) – The Pie Machine Scene (6/10) | Movieclips (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQf0jUhqJYw)