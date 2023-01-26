Children Of The Corn, Yes Another, Releasing In March From RLJE Films The eleventh film in the Children Of The Corn franchise will be released in theaters, on demand, and digital this March.

Children of the Corn is giving Hellraiser a run for its money in franchise entries, and this March, RLJE Films will release the eleventh installment of the franchise into theaters, on demand, and digital. Starring Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall), Kate Moyer (Station Eleven), Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man), and Bruce Spence (The Road Warrior), it is written and directed by Kurt Wimmer (Ultraviolet). This is the sort of remake that was filmed throughout the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, though they are touting it as a new adaptation of the Stephen King short story, and won't have anything to do with the original 1984 film. Below is a new photo from the movie.

Children Of The Corn Reimagined

"Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, a twelve-year-old girl in Nebraska recruits the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won't go along with the plan is the town's only hope of survival." This is one of the longest-running franchises in horror history at this. That is the point, but when asked, I wonder how many people would know there was more than one film. That is to say; there is room for this one to carve its own path and really impress people.

I am also actually surprised that Shudder didn't try and snag this. They work with RLJE Films a lot, and Children of the Corn could still have gotten this limited theatrical release that it is getting. All hinges on a trailer, though, and that should be coming soon since we have a release date now. You can find this in select theaters on March 3rd, and then on demand and on digital services on March 21st. Call me cautiously optimistic.