Christy Trailer Debuts As Sydney Sweeney Oscar Campaign Begins

The first trailer for the boxing drama Christy has been released. Sydney Sweeney stars and is getting award buzz for her performance.

Article Summary Sydney Sweeney leads the boxing biopic Christy, now sparking major Oscar buzz after its TIFF premiere.

Christy tells the true story of trailblazing 1980s female boxer Christy Martin.

Sweeney transformed through intense training, earning audience and critic acclaim for her gritty role.

Joining The Smashing Machine, Christy is primed to be a top boxing drama in this year’s awards season.

Christy is a new boxing drama starring Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad Coleman, Bryan Hibbard, Tony Cavalero, and Gilbert Cruz. It is directed by David Michôd, who also co-wrote the script with Mirrah Foulkes, based on a story by Katherine Fugate. It is based on the true story of Christy Martin, one of the first female boxing stars of the 1980s. She was the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated and became a boxing hall of famer. The film debuted at TIFF last week to much acclaim, especially for Sweeney, who is expected to get a major awards push for the performance.

Christy Is A Straight Awards Play

Sweeney told Deadline last week about the training she had to go through to transform into Christy: "I absolutely loved it," Sweeney said. "I truly felt Christy's power as I transformed. And I really enjoyed being able to train and work with incredible boxing coaches and weight trainers and nutritionists that helped me get to the place that I was for Christy."

This film joins A24's The Smashing Machine as a combat sports film vying for awards this season. Both have debuted as festivals, with The Smashing Machine winning director Benny Safdie the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival. Films about boxing and fighting have always done well as awards contenders, but some have struggled to find an audience when it comes to the box office. I do not think The Smashing Machine or Christy will have that problem. Both are riding waves of praise and stars playing roles out of their comfort zones. Sweeney has done that before, for those who have not seen her film Reality do yourself a favor and go watch it. She really has some chops, and I think she will surprise people in this one.

Christy opens in theaters on November 7.

