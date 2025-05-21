Posted in: Casting, Legendary, Movies | Tagged: legendary, street fighter

Street Fighter Film Looking To Add Roman Reigns, Jason Momoa, More

It is being reported that Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, and more are about to be cast in the remake of Street Fighter.

Article Summary Street Fighter film remake eyes Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo for key roles

Kitao Sakurai is in talks to direct, with Legendary and Capcom teaming up on the new Street Fighter movie

This marks the franchise’s first big screen return since 1994’s cult classic starring Jean-Claude Van Damme

After years of rumors, fans remain skeptical the Street Fighter movie will finally leave development limbo

Street Fighter is trying to return to theaters, and the production is rumored to have four members of their cast in its sights. Deadline is reporting that talks are ongoing with Andrew Koji (Bullet Train), Jason Momoa (A Minecraft Movie), Noah Centineo (Warfare), and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoa'i) for roles in the film. Kitao Sakurai is reportedly directing, although there is no news on who may be writing the script or producing the film. Legendary is co-developing the film with Capcom. This would be the second time the popular video game franchise has been adapted into a film, following a 1994 adaptation starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raúl Juliá. That film was bad, but it has become a cult classic and has been memed to death online.

Street Fighter: Will It Happen? Place Your Bets

It remains to be seen if this project can ever get off the ground. Street Fighter has been rumored to be getting the big screen treatment again for years, with a television series even rumored at one point. None of those projects ever got very far in the development phase. The last time we heard anything about this attempt was in 2023, when Michael and Danny Philippou (Talk To Me) were briefly attached to direct. Not a peep since, until a few weeks ago, when Sakurai was reportedly brought in.

At this point, Street Fighter fans have taken a "show me, don't tell me" approach. It is where Masters of the Universe fans found themselves for decades, waiting for visual evidence that a new film was actively being made and shot with cameras. After the modest success of the Mortal Kombat reboot, many thought this would be the next franchise to be resurrected and fast-tracked. However, the scripts for these fighting games' narrative stories can be tough to crack. For now, we will keep an eye on this and hope that it happens this time.

