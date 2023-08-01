Posted in: A24, Horror, Movies | Tagged: a24, film, horror, Talk To Me

Talk to Me Directors on Needing to Alter One Terrifying Scene

The directors behind the A24 film Talk to Me are revealing how they revised one scene that was just too scary for its theatrical release.

When it comes to modern horror films, you just have to expect that there will be some visceral scenes because it's seemingly all about staying with audiences long after the movie ends. Especially with the slow-burn, sometimes confusing pacing of an A24 genre flick. Now, the directors behind the film are explaining how there were pieces of a scene that were too much for a theatrical release.

Though, apparently, pressing pause might actually be a solution for those of you looking for even more horror. Consider yourself warned!

A Scene Too Terrifying for Talk to Me

During a SXSW chat with Collider (now published to coincide with the film's release), the two directors behind the horror film Talk to Me are speaking up about its now easter egg terrors after needing to recut a specific scene with Mia. Michael Philippou first tells the publication that, "It was just showing a lot more of hell" before co-director Danny Philippou goes on to elaborate, "The depravity of hell, and it was a really intense, brutally messed-up sequence that felt like, 'Okay, we need to peel this back.' Even our producer said, 'You won't get it past the censors, and we're gonna get an NC-17 rating.' It was really heavy, and it went for a while, and it was like, we needed to cut this down [and] just give it a small glimpse. But we did hide some frames in that sequence. So if you go through there slowly, you will see some pretty intense imagery."

For those who are unfamiliar with the eerie next-gen horror entry, Talk to Me has an official plot description that reads, "When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."

The film Talk to Me is currently available in theaters worldwide.

