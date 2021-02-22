SAS: Red Notice Trailer Is Here, Film Out On March 16th

SAS: Red Notice recently made news after being acquired by Vertical Entertainment. Starring Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, and Andy Serkis, the action film sees Heughan have to try and take control of a train back from a group of war criminals led by Rose. Good thing he himself is a highly trained combat officer, huh? The film is written by Laurence Malkin, Joe Simpson, Kwesi Dickson, and Andy McNab and directed by Magnus Martens. You can see the trailer for SAS: Red Notice down below, where you can also find the poster and synopsis.

SAS: Red Notice Synopsis & Poster

"Tom Buckingham (SAM HEUGHAN), a special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, Grace Lewis (RUBY ROSE) and her team of heavily armed war criminals seize the train and hold hundreds of passengers hostage. Grace threatens to expose the British government's darkest secrets and blow up the Channel Tunnel if her ransom demands are not met. Unarmed and cut off from his counter-terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive. Based on the best-selling novel by former SAS operator Andy McNab, SAS: RED NOTICE is a provocative and authentic portrayal of an emergency response operation and the singular mindset Tom needs to survive."

This could be a solid action film. I was a little surprised when Vertical bought this one, but I shouldn't be. They have really come out in the last 18 months and flexed their muscles in the direct and digital markets. Find out if they spent their money wisely when the film hits On Demand on March 16th.