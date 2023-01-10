Glass Onion: Edward Norton, Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson Break Down Scene Glass Onion: A Knives Out Stars Daniel Draig, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson breakdown the dinner party scene and share some behind-the-scenes secrets.

Time for another cast breakdown; this time, it's several people from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. One of the funniest scenes in the entire movie comes near the end of the first act when the "murder mystery party" is about to kick off, and we think everything is about to get rolling. Instead, the film pulls the rug out from the characters and the audience by bypassing the murder mystery party concept altogether by having Benoit Blanc solve the "crime" right there within moments. Netflix sat down stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson to break down the dinner scene. They reveal that the scene was actually much longer, and we see an edited-down version and that it took two days to film.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It played in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and streamed to Netflix on December 23rd.