Cinderella, the Camila Cabello One, Coming To Blu-ray June 21st

Cinderella, which skipped theaters and went to Prime Video last year, is getting a Blu-ray release. Starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan, the disc release will feature a gag reel. This is a social media darling of a film, at one point it was winning the vote for an Oscar. that would have been a travesty, and the film is terrible, and borderline unwatchable, but hey, someone had to have liked it enough that its getting a home video release. Below you can see the cover for Cinderella.

Cinderella Release Details

"From Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), Cinderella is a musically driven bold new take on the classic fairytale. Our ambitious heroine (Camila Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of her Fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true. Cinderella has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The musical is filled with original songs along with covers of pop and rock hits from artists like Janet Jackson, Queen, Madonna, Salt-N-Pepa, Jennifer Lopez and Ed Sheeran."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Gag Reel

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Seriously, this was the worst film I watched last year, by a mile. My nine year old even hated it, and she likes everything. Camila Cabello songs play in this house 24/7, and she asked me to turn it off multiple times. Different strokes I guess. For the fans who collect and wanted this release, I am super happy for you though. You can pick this up in stores on June 21st, and the package comes with a free digital copy. It is also available to stream on Prime Video and other digital services right now.